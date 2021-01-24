Susan "Susie" A. Armstrong, 66, of Lancaster, PA, passed away January 13, 2021 at her home in Port Deposit, MD. Susie was the daughter of the late Lyndall C. Conner and Doris J. (Henry) Conner.
Susie was a very strong-willed woman who prided herself as being the sole owner of the restaurant, O'Halloran's Irish Pub & Eatery in Lancaster City, which she and the late Charlie Halloran started back in 1993. Aside from her work at O'Halloran's, she enjoyed boating at the Chesapeake Bay, traveling with friends to beaches in her beloved convertible, and cooking her guests gourmet meals. Susie was also known for organizing fundraisers for Veterans and always took the time to give back to her community.
Susie is survived by her daughter Dusty R. Armstrong, of Lancaster, her grandson, Bryce R. Armstrong Easterly, of Lehighton, PA and her siblings: Linda, wife of Dennis Fronheiser, of Maryland, Michael Conner, husband of Cynthia, of Landisville, and Cathy Jo, wife of Gianluca Sciagata, of Florida.
Following Susie's wishes, she was donated to science. A private remembrance will be held in her memory.
