Susan "Sue" Jean Snyder passed away peacefully on November 29th, 2021. She was born in Allentown PA. A proud graduate of Kutztown University with a bachelors in elementary education. After meeting the love of her life, she settled down in Lancaster County and had two daughters, Erin R. Snyder (Berlin, MD) and Cheyenne Snyder (Lancaster, PA).
Sue worked hard all her lifetime. She worked at QVC Distribution Center for 20 years where everyone she met instantly fell in love with her whimsical personality. But that was not limited to her workplace. Anyone Sue came in contact with was instantly her friend. Her laugh was infectious. She was absolutely one of a kind. A true lover of music and art, reader of thousands of books, unapologetically herself always, and a person who always strived to make others happy. It was not until she became a “Nana” to her best bud “Mick” Michael Carson and granddaughter Reilly Killian that her happiness truly radiated. Sue will be remembered as a kind and giving soul, a loving Nana-Mama, and someone who will be missed dearly by everyone who knew her.
She is survived in addition to her daughters and grandchildren, by her sister Nancy Wissler (Allentown, PA), brother Donald Reifinger (Catasauqua, PA), and brother Glenn Reifinger (Orange, FL). She is preceded in death by her husband, Grant “Skip” Snyder, parents Jean and Earl Reifinger and nephew Daniel Rowe. A celebration of her life will be held by her family in the spring. The family wishes memorial contributions be made in the form of donations to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute. Donations can be sent to LGH Health Foundation; 2110 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 205 Lancaster PA 17601. To leave the family an online condolence, visit:
