Susan (Sue) J. Ortega entered into rest with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, in Carlisle PA at 81 years young. Sue was the wife of the late Joseph Ortega and daughter of the late Walter A. & Sara Rittenhouse McComsey.
She is survived by daughter, Monica Ortega, Lancaster, PA and sons: Nicholas Ortega (Brenda) of Carlisle, PA, Michael Ortega (Shari) of Lancaster, PA, and Mark Ortega (Brenda) of Landisville, PA. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and her sister, Evelyn Snyder. Sisters Patricia Hallacher and Barbara Keperling preceded her in death.
Sue attended Lancaster City Schools and worked for 31 years at J.P. McCaskey High School cafeteria. She was a member of Bridgeport Mennonite Church for 51 years, then attended Grace Church of Willow Valley and more recently, The Meeting House in Carlisle, PA.
A Funeral Service for Susan will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Bob Verno officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held in Eby's Cemetery, Leola, PA immediately following the service. The family recognizes some may be unable to attend and will provide the service on Tribucast beginning at 1:00 p.m. on the day of the service at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/8795591.
Memorial contributions in Susan's name may be made to Grace Church at Willow Valley, 300 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, PA 17602 or The Meeting House, 1155 Walnut Bottom Drive, Carlisle, PA 17015.
Please visit Susan's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »