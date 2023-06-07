Susan S. Mills, 66, of Manheim Township passed away on May 29th after a valiant battle with cancer. Susan was a devoted daughter to her parents, Barbara R. Mills and Robert S. Mills, who predeceased her. She is survived by her brothers, Robert S. Mills, Jr. and wife Nancy of Naples, Florida and John D. Mills and wife Joyce of Hilton Head Island, SC. Susan also was aunt to two nieces and three nephews, along with grand-nieces and nephews.
Susan graduated from Manheim Township High School and earned a degree from Shippensburg University. She spent most of her career in various roles at Conestoga Country Club, where she was a highly valued member of the club community. Susan was an avid fan of all things golf, an interest she shared with her brothers and father, so her positions at Conestoga were a perfect fit for her.
Susan will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A celebration of life will be planned in coordination with friends at Conestoga Country Club and a notice will be forthcoming as to date and time.
Contributions in Susan's name may be made to the American Cancer Society through this link: American Cancer Society (acsevents.org)
