Susan Ruof "'Woozie" Wentling, in her 68th year, passed peacefully on Jan 19, 2022, in the house she helped build in Rehoboth Beach, DE. She was born in Lancaster to the late John F. Ruof & the late Betty Ruof Sneeringer.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, John Wentling, of Rehoboth Beach; a daughter, Heather Wagner-Spillane (Dennis), of Ocala, FL; a step-daughter, Tonya, of Oahu, HI; a son, Andrew B., of Lancaster; a brother, Steve Ruof, of Pequea; 7 nieces & nephews, and one granddaughter. She was predeceased by a sister, Christine Larkin.
She attended Sacred Heart School and was a 1972 graduate of LCHS.
She held several accounting positions; in consumer finance, at Fulton Bank, and at a CPA firm. She also managed customer service at a home healthcare agency and managed the cafeteria at St. Leo School.
She loved the beach, having spent entire school vacations with family at their OCNJ home. She was an avid reader, & enjoyed jig-saw puzzles, crocheting & counted cross stitch knitting, leaving many personal gifts. She later volunteered for Hospice, Rehoboth Film Society, and "Jusst Sooup" Ministries.
She will be fondly remembered by friends & co-workers for her gentle & affable personality, always eager to help others. She lived the last fifth of her life with an atypical type of dementia, Primary Progressive Aphasia (PPA). It robbed her of the ability to talk & reason, but not to laugh & enjoy life. She was living proof that it's possible to live happily with dementia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on March 12th at St. Leo the Great RCC, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster 17601. Friends may greet family at the church between 10 & 11. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to theaftd.org or DE Hospice.