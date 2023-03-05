Susan Rose Shenk, 72, of Lancaster, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 10, 2023 at her residence. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Phares and Mildred Mattern Weibley.
A graduate of Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing, Susan worked as a registered nurse in the Operating Room for many years. She was passionate about being with family and friends, was an avid reader, and loved dogs.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Kieley, Willow Street, PA, her nephews, David G. Morris II, who was like a son to her, John J. Kieley III, and a niece, Michelle, wife of Roy Flint, all of Lancaster, PA.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 or the Humane League of Lancaster, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
