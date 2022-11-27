Susan Rohrer Breig, age 83, long-time resident of Wallingford, CT, and most recently, Redding, CT, passed away on November 22, 2022 with family by her side. Born and raised in Lancaster, PA, she lived an active, adventurous life filled with numerous friends made along the way.
Beloved child and only daughter of the late Richard Peoples Rohrer and Susan Hager Rohrer of Lancaster, PA, she delighted in being the younger sister of three older brothers, Richard Rohre,r Jr., and the late Charles Rohrer and Robert Rohrer. Susan attended Lancaster Country Day School, Rosemary Hall in Greenwich, CT (Class of '56) and then Mount Vernon College in Washington, D.C. (Class of '58).
As a young girl, Susan was an equestrian and then began playing basketball and field hockey which she continued during her college years. An avid tennis player, golfer (with one certified hole-in-one), and skier, she added hiking, biking, and kayaking later in life to her many athletic pursuits, including being a long-time member of the New Haven Hiking Club. Susan continued her annual camping trips to Vermont right up until recently.
She also enjoyed river cruises in Europe, complete with point-to-point bike rides. For many years, Susan took annual sailing excursions in the British Virgin Islands, helming the boat herself. Susan loved music and was a frequent attendee at the Newport Jazz Festival and other jazz festivals in New England. She was a huge fan of the Galvanized Jazz Band. She was an even bigger fan of the UCONN Huskies Women's and Men's basketball teams.
Surviving family members include her two devoted sons, F. Warren Breig III, and his partner, Mary Targett, of Clarks Summit, PA, J. Scott Breig, Sr., and his wife, Geralyn of Westport, CT; six loving grandchildren, Reilly Breig, Duncan Breig, Piper Breig, Jamieson S. Breig, Jr., Charlotte Breig, and Bennett Breig; her brother, Richard Rohre,r Jr., and his wife, Jean; her sisters-in-law, Sally Rohrer and Joanne Rohrer; her former husband, F. Warren Breig, Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Friday, December 2, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with words of remembrance at 12:00 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, Fairfield, CT.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Susan's memory can be made directly to the Greenwood School in Putney, VT. https://greenwood.myschoolapp.com/page/giving-to-greenwood?siteId=1063&pending=true&cached=false For travel directions or to sign an online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com