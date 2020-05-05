Susan Rae Fox Hornberger, 70, of Talmage, PA entered the Kingdom triumphant on Friday, May 1, 2020. Born in Wilkinsburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Charles Joseph and Betty Wendel Fox. Susan was the loving wife of Ronald B. Hornberger. They were married 45 years last October.
Susan worked as a typographer for several printing companies including Centennial Graphics and Cadmus Communications, both Ephrata; administrative proof operator, Fulton Bank, Lancaster. Her last job was working in the Deli at Oregon Dairy, Lititz. A woman of strong faith, she enjoyed reading the word of God; was a member of Lititz Moravian Church where she taught Sunday school; enjoyed singing, playing piano and organ; and loved the fellowship of family and friends
In addition to her husband, she is survived by: two children, Nathan Aaron Hornberger of Talmage, Rachelle "Shelly" Averil married to Brandon D. Adams of Lititz; a sister, Dolores Grace married to the late Fred Lauth of MS; a brother, Charles Joseph Fox of NJ. A sister, Lily Mae Gibson preceded her in death.
Due to the current health crisis, memorial service details will be published at a later date. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »