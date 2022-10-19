Susan Marie Spencer of Lititz, PA passed away peacefully at home on October 13, 2022 after a journey through Alzheimer's disease. Susan was a devoted Christian, wife, and mother. She was born in Indianapolis, IN to the late James and Joyce Aldrich on June 29, 1952. Susan grew up with four siblings in Indianapolis and married L.V. Spencer in August 1973.
Following her marriage to L.V., Susan became a military wife and moved throughout the United States and overseas supporting her husband and raising their two children. She worked in a variety of professional positions during these years.
In 1997, Susan was pleased to move to Houston, TX where she and L.V. lived for 22 years. That same year, Susan was honored to become the forwarding agent/treasurer for Central India Christian Mission. Susan served with CICM for 15 years and did whatever she could in the United States to lead people to Christ in India.
Susan dedicated her life to serving others. Susan is survived by her husband, L.V. Spencer; son, Lanny Spencer, and wife, Nathalie, of Brussels, Belgium; daughter, Sarah Conn, and husband, Greg, of Lancaster, PA; five grandchildren, three step-grandchildren; and her four siblings, Carol Craig, Jim Aldrich, Janet Bridges, and John Aldrich.
A memorial service will take place at 11 AM on Friday, October 21, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Visitation will be held starting at 10 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Susan's memory to Central India Christian Mission, 1350-C West Southport Rd. #323, Indianapolis, IN 46217 or donate online at indiamission.org.
Online condolences may be made at: SnyderFuneralHome