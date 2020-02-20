Susan Marie Snyder Bleacher

Sue Snyder Bleacher, 65, of Conestoga, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 surrounded by her family after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Lancaster City and was the daughter of the late Charles F. and Rita (Caskey) Snyder.
She is survived by her husband, Wes Bleacher to whom she was married for 41 years. She also leaves behind her two daughters, Elizabeth "Liz" Bleacher, companion of Kevin Kan, Kelley Schnapf, wife of Josh, and her three grandchildren, Solomon, Annaliese, and Rita Schnapf.
Sue grew up in her family's funeral home on East King Street with her five siblings. She went to St. Anthony Parochial School and graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1972.
She was a long-time parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, where she previously served on Parish Council and was a member of the St. Philip's Women's Auxiliary.
Sue had many roles over the course of her career at her family business, the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes, from a preplanning counselor to managing the Millersville branch of the funeral home. For the past ten years Sue owned and ran her business, Heritage Estate Monuments, which served families in the Lancaster community.
Sue was a former Girl Scout Leader, a board member of Woodward Hill Cemetery, and a member of the Millersville Business Association. She also enjoyed working as a travel escort for her uncle Bob and aunt Pat (Caskey) Zeller, at Zeller Travel Agency for many years.
Sue was always the life of the party and was known for her infectious laugh and sense of humor. She loved family traditions around the holidays and her annual family vacations to Avalon and Stone Harbor since childhood. She enjoyed cooking and baking, making spaghetti sauce with her sisters, and making rabbit stew for her husband. Her other hobbies included hiking, kayaking, camping, and attending concerts with family and friends.
Surviving in addition to her husband and two daughters, a brother, Charles F. "Chip" Snyder, Jr., husband of Doreen (Vlassis), of Lititz, three sisters, Chris A. Cunha, wife of Antonio, of Lancaster, Patti A. Geiger, wife of Thomas, of Boiling Springs, Kathy M. Guidos, wife of Joe, of Conestoga, sister-in-law, Donna (Marrow) Snyder, of Lancaster, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Michael A. Snyder.
Wes, Liz, and Kelley would like to express their appreciation to everyone at the Hospice & Community Care inpatient center in Mount Joy for their care and support during her stay.
A Celebration of Sue's life will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 3 pm at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pk., Lititz. The family will receive friends at a closed casket visitation at Snyder's on Sunday from 3–6 pm and again on Monday from 2–3 pm prior to the funeral service. Interment will be private on Tuesday in the Greenmount Cemetery, Highville, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sue's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604.
