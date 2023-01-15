Susan Marie Myers, 74, of York, SC passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Atrium Main in Charlotte, NC.
Susan was born on February 16, 1948, in Lancaster, PA. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Rosemary Shultz Frey. She was a homemaker and former Associate Manager of Frey's Evergreen Tree Plantation where she was affectionately known as the "bow lady."
Susan is survived by her husband, Dale Myers, her children, Michele Updegraff (Bob) and Debi Jones (Michael); her grandchildren Connor Updegraff, Brynn Updegraff, Owen Jones, Bryce Jones, Hayden Jones, and Nolan Jones as well as her siblings Barry Frey, Connie Alexander, and Timothy Frey.
Service announcements will be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Susan may be made to the charity of one's choice.
