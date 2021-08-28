Susan Marie Lapp, age 72 of Gordonville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at her home. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Christian K. and Naomi F. Beiler Lapp. Susan was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church in Paradise. She worked for many years at Fairmount Homes Retirement Community and more recently worked part time at Good 'N Plenty Restaurant. In her free time, Susan loved going for walks, spending time with her kitty, going on long bus trips, and traveling.
Surviving are 3 siblings: Alvin, husband of Sue Martin Lapp of CA, Ruth Smoker of Willow Street, and Thomas, husband of Iva Kauffman Lapp of Gap. She was preceded in death by 4 siblings: Anna Mary, late wife of Rueben Stoltzfus of Kinzers, Benuel Lapp, Rachel Sellers, and Edwin, late husband of Ann Stoltzfus Lapp of Lancaster.
Funeral service will take place from Ridgeview Mennonite Church, 3723 Ridge Road, Gordonville, PA, on Monday, August 30th at 11 a.m. with a time to greet the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Chris Lenhart will be officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Susan's honor to Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA 17562. shiveryfuneralhome.com