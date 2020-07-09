Susan Marie Haines, 66, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 29, 2020 at home. Raised in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Arline Jean Bauer Burkhart and Clinton Kilhefner Burkhart.
Susan was raised Catholic. As a young girl she attended Catholic School and later went to J.P. McCaskey.
A homemaker most of her life, Susan previously worked as a nurse's aide at Conestoga View Nursing Home and at the Hershey Mill Home in Mountville.
During her lifetime, she enjoyed watching old movies, drawing and painting, playing dominoes, Scrabble, Yahtzee, and her all-time favorite, scratch off tickets.
Susan is survived by two daughters, Vanessa L. Haines of Lancaster, Tara J. Luckenbaugh and her husband James, of Wrightsville; two sons, William L. Haines III of Quarryville, Michael A. Haines and his wife, Jennifer, of Casper, Wyoming. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters. (717) 273-6283
