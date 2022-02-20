Susan Marie Baumler, 63, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by family. She was nothing short of a living miracle, having survived metastatic breast cancer since 2010 and a life-journey that included a trip to Lourdes, France. Despite the need for constant medical therapies, treatments, and doctor visits - she always maintained an extraordinarily positive attitude during the course of her illness. Sue was a peacemaker, a kind and loving person, who truly lived her faith.
Born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of Geraldine Grace (Huegel) Kirchner and the late Thomas John Kirchner of Lancaster. In 1977, Sue married the love of her life, best friend, and "the boy up the street" - William James Baumler and was his devoted wife for over 44 years.
Sue attended St. Joseph's Catholic Grade School and graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1976. She loved basketball and was a proud member of the Lady Crusader's 1974 State Championship team. Nursing and caring for others was her gift and she graduated from St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in 1994. Upon graduation, she worked in nursing at the former St. Joseph's Hospital and Amedisys Home Care. Sue was much more than a health care worker and went above and beyond for the patients she cared for. She could be found on holidays delivering meals to home-bound patients or visiting and praying with them. She also taught in the health careers program at JP McCaskey High School from 2008-2010. She and her husband Bill owned and operated The Potomac Bead Company in Ocean City, NJ from 2010-2021 and were a vibrant part of the downtown community.
Sue was a life-long member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was very active in her church Parish Nurse Ministry. She enjoyed spending time at the beach with friends and family in Ocean City, NJ and was a devoted grandmother to all of her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and mother, Sue is survived by her daughter, Angela Baumler, (David Johnson), Lancaster, PA, her son, William Joseph Baumler (Christine Mohr), Ephrata, PA and her daughter, Allison Buchman (Nathan), Hagerstown, MD, siblings: Kathleen Waldock (David), Dr. Jeffrey Kirchner (Tracy), Cynthia Williams (Gregory), Carole Kirchner, and eight grandchildren: Christopher, Annabella, Ava, Hudson, Everett, William, Camille and Henry. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews all who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Joseph Kirchner.
On behalf of the Baumler Family, a special thank you to the wonderful team at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute including Dr. Robert Gottlieb, Dr. Randy Oyer and Dr. Ami Jhaveri, for their care and compassion.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sue's Memorial Service at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 Saint Joseph Street, Lancaster, PA on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. and the family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Private family interment.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sue's name may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 Saint Joseph Street, Lancaster, PA17603 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 505 N. Parkway, Box 3704, Memphis, TN 38103.
Please visit Sue's Memorial Page at