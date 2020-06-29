Susan M. Zander, 64, of Leola, PA, died peacefully at her home on Friday, June 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Sue worked with, fell in love and married her husband, William D. Zander, and they shared 35 fun filled years together. She was the daughter of Jessie Harpster Sheaffer and the late Sidney Sheaffer.
Sue worked for Telos Corporation as a purchaser and supported the engineering department.
She will be remembered for her love of music, dance, travel, and spending time with her lifelong friend Cindy Berlot. Her favorite pastime was shopping with her granddaughter, Morgan.
Sue will be lovingly missed by her son Rick Sheaffer, his wife Michelle and their daughter Morgan. Brothers Michael and David Sheaffer and sister Karen Taylor. She was preceded in death by her father, brother Johnny, and her beloved dog Maddie.
Everyone is invited to attend Susan's Celebration of Life at Groff's Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Thursday, July 2, 2020 with Rev. Blake Deibler. The family will begin receiving friends at 9:30 A.M. with services starting at 11:00 A.M. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 in Susan's memory.
