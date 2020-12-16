Susan M. Wile, Columbia, formerly of Mountville, passed into the arms of her Lord on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital, after a brief illness. Sue loved her family; her daughters were her world. She made sure to always put her family first. Her grand and great-grandchildren gave her great joy. Sue loved the sound of the ocean, feeling the bay breeze and vacationing at Stone Harbor, NJ. Sue was a homemaker for many years and worked at Whallons, Shorty Macks, Gramps, and retired from Interiors Home. She was a member of St John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Columbia.
Sue is survived by her husband of 60 years, Kenneth E. Wile. Her daughters: Tami (Mark) Lantz, Lancaster; Tracy (Don) Arndt, Columbia; Michelle (Steve) Harnish, Murfreesboro, TN; and Kimberly (Dominick) Plastino, Anitoch, TN. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, mother and two brothers.
Unfortunately, due to COVID 19 restrictions, services will be private at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Life will be held when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mountville Historical Museum or Meals on Wheels, c/o St John's Lutheran Church, Columbia. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: WorkmanFuneralHomes.com