Susan M. (Smith) Ruggieri, 57, of Roherstown, passed away on November 10, 2019. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late William F. Sr. and Anne Sulosky Smith.
Better known to her family and friends as Suzy, she graduated from Manheim Central High School, Class of 1980 and was an animal lover having several rescue dogs in her care at any giving time. In addition, she was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Columbia.
Suzy is survived by her brothers, William F. Smith, Jr.; Joseph R. husband of Amy Smith; three nephews, William F. III, Alexander and Nathan Smith. She was preceded in death by her sister, Roberta Ann Budesheim.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen P. Kelley, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the mass. If desired, please consider donations in Susan's memory to All Paws Rescue, PO Box 1221, Chester Springs, PA 19425.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.