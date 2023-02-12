Susan M. Pillion, 72, passed away at her West Lampeter Township home with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Last August 26th she celebrated 50 years of marriage with her husband Richard J. Pillion.
Born in Lancaster, Susie was the daughter of the late Victor and Yvonne (Ruhl) Hecker. A 1968 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, she earned a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Millersville State College.
Susie was a kindergarten teacher at the former St. Joseph Parochial School. She then worked in the circulation department at Lancaster Newspapers for many years.
Family was the highest priority to her. Susie took considerable pride in her family, and she gave of herself to make life better for them as a wonderful homemaker. She also enjoyed completing jigsaw puzzles and reading.
Susie was a faithful parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle Roman Catholic Church.
In addition to her husband Richard, Susie is survived by their son Steven R. Pillion of Columbia, and her sister Judy, wife of Jere DeLeo of Lancaster. Susie was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Nancy Morrison.
Susie's family will receive friends from 10-11 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM with The Rev. Lawrence W. Sherdel as Celebrant, at St. Philip the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Final Commendation and Farewell in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to St. Philip the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Amedisys Hospice Care, 1410 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601.
