Susan M. Lewis, 63, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of William D. Lewis with whom she celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on December 1, 2019. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Harry R. "Sam" and Marian Glick Wade. She worked as an assistant cafeteria manager for the Hempfield School District for 22 years before her retirement. Susan enjoyed softball, baseball, and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. She also enjoyed dogs and her Shetland Shelties.
She was preceded in death by her brother, David Wade.
A Private Service will be held with interment in Mountville Brethren Cemetery. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »