Susan M. Buehler, 62, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at home. She was born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late James and Doris Boas Buehler. She worked in marketing for the Jay Group; was a 1975 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School; attended the University of Pittsburgh and was a graduate of Temple University. She was a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, and will be lovingly remembered by the Williams-Miller, Crawford, and the Neill families.
The Private Graveside Service and Burial will be held at St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
