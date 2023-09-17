Susan M. Blake passed away peacefully at her son's home in Albuquerque, NM on September 2, 2023, at the age of 84. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ellis H. Fellenbaum and Arline (Slaugh) Fellenbaum.
Sue grew up in Mount Joy, PA and graduated from Donegal High School in 1956. She first worked as office manager for the late Dr. Howard Eckhart, oral surgeon, in Lancaster. She then relocated to Virginia to manage the clothing department for Ski Chalet in Arlington, VA. In the 1980's she earned her real estate license and was a realtor in Northern Virginia, Toronto, Bermuda and Naples, FL, earning awards in sales. She later became office manager for a medical practice in Naples before moving to Fort Meyers, FL.
Sue enjoyed skiing, tennis, traveling and going to the beach in Naples. She was an avid reader all her life. She is survived by two sons: Joel Heisey, Washington, DC, and John "Mark" Heisey and wife Melissa, Albuquerque, NM., six grandchildren: Brandon, Christopher, Cole, Connor, Colleen and Carmen; and by two sisters, Linda Malehorn (Ken-deceased), Glenwood Springs, CO and Estero, FL, and Nancy Fellenbaum, Lancaster, PA. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to the American Lung Association. https://.www.lung.org/.
A living tribute »