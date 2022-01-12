Susan Louise (Barley) Saylor, 72, of Lititz, passed away at UPMC Lititz on Sunday, January 9, 2022. She was the loving wife of Don Randal Saylor. Together, they shared 36 years of marriage.
Born on August 14, 1949 in Altoona, Susan was the daughter of the late Melvin Earl and June Louise (Whitehead) Barley. She was a member of Calvary Church in Lancaster and participated in the Calvary Women’s Fellowship Committee. She went on many Missionary trips around the world for many different groups.
Susan was known as a warm and caring woman who loved her family. She loved decorating and keeping a nice home for her family. She also enjoyed reading in her spare time.
In addition to her husband, Susan is survived by her daughters, Heather Hubler, Amy Moyer, and Audrey Kline; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Timothy Barley.
A Funeral Service will be held at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home at 3110 Lititz Pike on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends will be received at the Funeral Home one hour prior at 10:00 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Calvary Church Missions Fund at https://www.calvarychurch.org/giving/ or 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com