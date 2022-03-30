Susan Lee Martin Dog Groomer

Susan Lee Martin, 61, of 465 Ridge Ave., Ephrata passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Born in Idaho, she was the daughter of the late James and Wiladean Burkett Shannon.
Sue worked for many years at AMP before she found her calling with animals. After leaving AMP, she became deeply involved with rescuing and re-homing Newfoundland dogs through the New-Penn-Del Newfoundland Club. Sue and her husband Terry became foster parents for many dogs though the years, saving countless Newfoundlands (and other breeds) from euthanasia. They adopted several of the foster dogs in order to give them a fur-ever home; four of which they still have today: Ripley, Layla, Rosie and Charlie. Sue then began a long career starting her own dog-grooming business "Awesome Paws." She was a well-loved and respected lady in her community.
Sue is preceded in death by: siblings, Kevin and James Shannon, Cindy McDowell; brothers-in-law, Tom Johnson and Bob McDowell; nephew-in-law, Michael Ruse.
Susan leaves behind her beloved husband, Terry Martin; sister, Pam Johnson; aunt and uncle, Doug and Emmalee Dieter; cousins, Chris, Jason and Kerry Dieter; nieces, Julie Johnson, Tracy Kessler (partner, Jim Dougherty), Erin Shannon, Lori Burrell (partner, Jim Ryan) and Jamie Ruse; as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Apr. 1, 2022 at the Groffdale (Brick) Mennonite Church, 168 N. Groffdale Rd., Leola. Viewings: Thursday, 6-8 p.m. and Friday, 9-10 a.m. all at the church. Interment: the adjoining cemetery. Furman's Leola
