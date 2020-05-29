Susan L. Young, 69, of Ephrata, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Lancaster to the late John T. and Minnie (Schappell) Lane and was the wife of E. Richard Young with whom she shared 41 years of marriage.
Susan earned her BSN at the University of Delaware and was a member of Sigma Theta Tau, National Nursing Honor Society. In 2004, she retired from Ephrata Community Hospital after 23 years, where she served as Vice President of Patient Services and Chief Nurse Executive.
Susan joined Hospice & Community Care (formerly Hospice of Lancaster County) in 2005 as a director. After five years at Harrisburg Area Community College as a clinical nursing instructor, Susan became Vice President of Patient Care at Hospice & Community Care from 2010 until her retirement in 2013.
She was a charter member of Xi Chi Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau at Millersville University.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Heather L., wife of William L. Davidson, Jr. of Lititz and a sister, Linda Wittle of Hershey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Whitaker.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Susan's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »