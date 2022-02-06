Susan L. Rohrer, 74, of Ashley Garden Apartments, New Holland and formerly of Strasburg went home to be with the Lord and her parents on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Roy M. and Verna Eshleman Rohrer.
She was a 50 year plus member of First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg. A 1965 graduate of Lampeter Strasburg High School, she was employed as an Executive Administrative Assistant at CNH, (formerly Sperry New Holland) for 36 and half years, retiring in 2001.
She enjoyed word puzzles, shopping, reading, playing pinochle, and spending time with friends.
Susan is survived by several cousins and a very close friend Chad Steczak.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Traditional burial will be held in Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Susan’s memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-3125 or to Water Street rescue Mission, 210 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller with Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Quarryville, PA. reynoldsandshivery.com.
