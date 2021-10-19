Susan L. Kittler, 72, of Reinholds, PA, and formerly of Massachusetts and New York, passed away at Maple Farm in Akron, PA on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
Susan was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Erich and Elizabeth (Testut) Lemmermann.
She was a retired Special Education Teacher and was a member of Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church in Reinholds, where she was a member of the bell choir.
Susan had been active for 8 years at the PA Renaissance Faire in Manheim, PA, where she was known as Oyster Sue. She enjoyed spending time at the library, the Lititz Senior Center, and was formerly active in Scouting and the martial arts.
Susan is survived by two sons: Karl E. Kittler of Dillsburg, PA and Keith A. Kittler, husband of Heather, of Reinholds, PA; three grandchildren: Adara Marie Kittler, Caroline Elizabeth Kittler, and Mallory Marie Krebs; and one great-granddaughter: Paisley Marie Craig.
In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by a son, Richard W. Kittler.
Viewings will be held on Wed., October 20 from 6-8 p.m. at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St. Ephrata, PA 17522 and Thurs., October 21 from 10-11 a.m. at Swamp Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Rd. Reinholds, PA 17569. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Thurs. Oct. 21 at the church.
Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Relay For Life https://www.cancer.org/involved/fundraise/relay-for-life.html or, to the Humane League https://humanepa.org/partners/humane-league-of-lancaster-county/
