Susan L. Frey, 54, of Lancaster, died peacefully on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Earl D. and Anna Ruth Landis Frey. Susan was the loving wife of Steven L. Brenner and they observed their 28th wedding anniversary in August of this year. Susan worked as a salesclerk for Lowe’s Home Improvement Store, Lancaster; previously she was employed as a sales representative for eleven years for Acosta Sales and Marketing Company, Jacksonville, FL. Susan was a member of Mellinger Mennonite Church, Lancaster. She was a 1986 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School. Susan and her husband Steven had a deep passion for auto racing; being a race car owner for over 30 years and participating in auto races at LANCO Micro-Midget Racing Club at the Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway, and other local racetracks in Central PA. Susan’s interests included: fishing, camping, and attending baseball games.
Surviving in addition to her husband Steven, is a sister, Shirley May Frey of Lancaster, best friends, Kristen wife of Jay Batdorf, and their son Lance Batdorf.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Susan’s funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6:00 PM until the time of the service. (Please note that masks are preferred for indoors for the viewing and services.) Interment will be private. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
