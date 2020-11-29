Susan L. Dorrin, 63, of Millersville, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Amarillo, TX, she was the daughter of the late Frank E., Sr. and Mary (Hobson) Dorrin.
Susan attended Penn State University where she attained her associate degree in business. She was committed to helping children as a volunteer for Christ's Home for Children, and later as a youth counselor in the Lancaster County Juvenile System. Susan was fully committed to those children.
Susan loved her time at the shore, and Cape May was forever in her heart. Her greatest love, however, was for her family and she took her role as an Aunt to heart. She loved bartending and meeting people, becoming a best friend to many. Susan's extraordinary gift to make people smile and laugh will be sorely missed.
Susan is survived by her brother, Frank E. Dorrin, Jr. and his wife Beverly of Chesapeake City, MD, and her sister, Donna Dolan of Exton, PA. Also surviving are her many nieces and nephews.
Services will be announced by the family for a future date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences visit Susan's obituary page at: SnyderFuneralHome.com