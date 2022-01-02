Susan Kay Wilson, 70, of Lititz went home to be with the Lord on December 27, 2021, at her home. Born in Bryn Mawr, she was the daughter of the late Dominick and Aurelia (Pavoni) Gannarelli. Susan shared her life with her husband David Wilson, with whom she was very happily married to for 50 years.
Susan graduated from Hempfield High School, class of 1969, and worked in various retail positions throughout her life. Outgoing, friendly, and kind, Susan had a sociable personality that made it easy for her to approach and make friends wherever she went. This was extremely helpful when she was working, as well as, when she was travelling. Along with her husband and children, Susan travelled across the United States, throughout the Caribbean, and to Europe. Susan loved art and had at times navigated herself to museums, without speaking the local language, so she could enjoy the local art and culture.
In addition to having a great appreciation for art, Susan enjoyed many crafts. She tried her hand at many different art forms and was successful in all her ventures. Susan especially enjoyed painting, making jewelry, knitting, and restoring and reupholstering furniture.
Of all her passions, Susan’s family was her greatest. She loved her husband and two children and was an incredible source of support and advice whenever they need it. Her kindness extended to everyone as she was an avid volunteer for many organizations and was always willing to help others, putting them before herself.
Susan will be dearly missed by her loving husband David Wilson, adoring children; James Wilson (Gina) and Amanda Keeler, beloved grandson; Alex Wilson, and her siblings; Donn Gannarelli (Denise) and Lori Ann Crouse (David).
A Viewing will be held January 5, 2022 from 6:00-8:00pm at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. The rosary will be recited during the viewing starting at 7:00pm. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on January 6, 2022, at 11:00am at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543 with Fr. James O’Blaney C.Ss.R. as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice & Community Care at 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to a charity of your choice. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.