It is with both crushing sadness and bittersweet joy that we announce the passing of Susan K. Ressler, age 69, of Gap, PA. She passed away at her home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She is now walking in the gardens of heaven in the presence of her Creator. She was the wife of Richard R. Ressler, with whom she would have celebrated 48 years of marriage on January 18th. She was born in Cochranville, daughter of Elsie K. Yoder Smoker of Quarryville and the late Sylvan K. Smoker.
She worked as a tutor for Salisbury Elementary School of Gap for over 20 years. She was a member of Maple Grove Mennonite Church. She enjoyed flower gardening, taking walks on the beach, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving besides her husband and mother are 2 children: Matthew C. husband of Laura J. Groff Ressler of New Holland, Megan E. wife of Matthew R. Chambers of New Holland, 8 grandchildren, 9 siblings: David husband of Judy High Smoker of North Bingham, PA, Glenda wife of James Brubaker of Quarryville, Galen husband of Verna Smucker Smoker of Cochranville, Nathanael husband of Donna Taylor Smoker of Jacksonville, TX, Timothy husband of Sandra Burkhart Smoker of Strasburg, Karen wife of Daniel Brooks of Ronks, Charity wife of Joseph Watson of Kinzers, John husband of Brenda Jennings Smoker of Lindale, TX, Grace wife of Graham Muir of Dunedin, FL.
A memorial service will take place at the Maple Grove Mennonite Church, 549 Swan Road, Atglen, PA, on Saturday, January 7th, at 11 a.m., with a time to greet the family from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Pastors Ronald Ressler and Michael Clemmer will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bridge of Hope, P.O. Box 304, Exton, PA. 19341. shiveryfuneralhome.com