Susan K. (Lightner) McSherry, 67, of Rheems, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. Born Friday, April 17, 1953, in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Betty M. (Pyle) Lightner and the late Robert L. Lightner. She was married to William G. "Bill" McSherry on January 7, 1983.
Susan worked as a cook for Elizabethtown College for almost 50 years. She retired from full time in 2016 and continued part time until September 2020. She was also a member of the Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren. Susan loved spending time with her family, going on vacations and celebrating all holidays.
In addition to her husband of over 38 years, she is survived by a son, Michael W. McSherry, married to Renee, of Lebanon. Also surviving is a granddaughter, Michelle M. McSherry, of Lebanon; Susan's mother, Betty, of Rheems; siblings: Connie A. Moultrie, married to Richard, of Elizabethtown, Robert S. Lightner, married to Sylvia, of Elizabethtown, Julie M. Lightner, of Rheems, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and caring friends. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Deborah L. Lightner.
Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Private interment will take place in Goods Mennonite Cemetery, Elizabethtown. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown 17022, 717-367-1543.
