Susan K. Burkhart, 62, of New Holland died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Chester County Hospital as a result of complications following a COVID infection.
Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Wayne S. and Evelyn M. "Sis" (Miller) Burkhart.
Susan was a 1976 graduate of Garden Spot High School. She worked at the former Victor F. Weaver Co., then at Audubon Villa in Lititz for 23 years. She was a member of St. John's Center U. C. C. Church.
She always had a smile and will be remembered for the concern she had for others, even when her own circumstances were less than ideal. She had provided transportation to church for some of the church members unable to drive themselves to services.
Surviving are two brothers, Rodney married to Linda (Hufford) Burkhart, Narvon and David married to Janice (Haas) Burkhart, Terre Hill; three nieces, Kristin, married to Jeremy Meeks, Jennifer, married to Kenneth Boley, and Amy, married to Ellis Cole; a great nephew, Evan Boley; and a great niece, Kayla Boley.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family with burial in Steinmetz Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Welsh Mountain Home, 567 Springville Rd., New Holland, PA 17557. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.