Susan Joyce Greenfield, age 77, of Gap, PA, passed away at the Mount Joy Hospice Center, on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was the wife of W. Scott Greenfield, with whom she celebrated 55 years of marriage with on December 12th. She was born in Coatesville, daughter of the late Donald and Susan Ratcliff Weaver. She graduated from Octorara High School class of 1961, and then Bryn Mawr School of Nursing with an RN degree in 1964. She worked as a school nurse for Octorara School District and then as a reading aid. She loved spending time at the beach, time with friends and most of all time with her family, especially her grandchildren and granddogs.
Surviving besides her husband are 2 daughters: Sandy wife of Mark McBride of Christiana, Kelly wife of Allen Wetzel of Gap, 4 grandchildren: Ryan husband of Valerie Stoltzfus McBride, Troy McBride, Cole and Macey Wetzel, sister Marlene wife of Doug Groover of Millersville, and a niece, Stephanie wife of Scott Brown.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA, on Wednesday, July 15th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Charlie Walter will be officiating. Interment will take place in the Upper Octorara Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com