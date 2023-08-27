Susan Joyce (Emery) Snyder, 88, passed away on August 13, 2023 at Maple Farm Nursing Center, in Akron, PA. Susan was born on August 9, 1935 in Charlestown Township to the late Hamilton and Clara Emery. She spent much of her life in Chester County before moving to Lancaster County.
Susan is survived by her daughter, Linda J. Patterson, step-daughter Lynn Snyder Mack, grandson Matthew Patterson, partner Lindy Reynolds, and six great-granddaughters. She is also survived by her brother Bruce Emery and sister-in-law Kathleen, and sister Helen Raser.
Susan was predeceased by her son Scott L. Patterson, husbands Warren L. Patterson and Kenneth V. Snyder, Jr., and four brothers.
Susan was a graduate of Phoenixville High School and later graduated from the Barnes Foundation Horticultural School. She completed the Penn State Extension Master Gardener Program and freely shared her knowledge and love of plants throughout her life. She was a certified Life Member of The Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania.
As a very active member of the Woman's Community Club of Uwchlan and Chair of the Garden Class of Women's Community Club of Uwchlan, Susan earned the Honor Roll of Exceptional Horticulture Award. Her entries in the horticultural divisions of regional and local flower shows garnered her many blue ribbons for her creative fresh and dried floral arrangements. She shared specimen cuttings and seeds, and donated her decorated wreaths for club fundraisers. Susan's joy was caring for plants and she continued to do so in her carriage home at Garden Spot Village where the head of the Garden Staff entrusted her with the care of the Remembrance Garden.
A drop-in Celebration of Life will be held on September 20, 2023 at Maple Farm, 604 Oak Street, Akron, PA 17501 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.