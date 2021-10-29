Susan Jessica DiNovis-Truitt, 41, passed on October 26, 2021 after a sudden but ferocious fight with cancer. Her strength of spirit and admirable grit in the face of adversity is a source of great inspiration to her family. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Truitt, of whom she was immensely proud. Very much in love, they had many happy years of marriage together. She is also survived by her parents, Ann and Stephen DiNovis, her five sisters, Christine (Adam Leonard), Carol (Jose Pereira), Elizabeth, Jeanne (Andrés Montero), Laura (Brian Berry) and loving nieces and nephews.
Susan was a special education teacher at the School District of Lancaster. She adored her students and worked very hard to provide the high-quality education, love, and patience that she firmly believed they all deserved. She also had a great love of theater. She and her husband would often see plays on Broadway together and also were great patrons of the local performing arts. Susan would constantly grace the stage herself. A talented actress and singer, she was very excited to be an extra in Mare of Easttown and had just completed her latest stage performance in the Servant Stage production of Amazing Grace.
Susan was a friend and source of great comfort to many. Described as a “secret, silent weapon,” by one of her friends, Susan would always go above and beyond to help a friend in need. She loved her family and was a doting dog-mother to Tito and Elphaba. Her beautiful light will be missed by all who knew her.
Friends and family will be received on Sunday, October 31, 2021 from 6-8 PM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory at 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 PM on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, Ephrata, with visitation at the church from 11-12 PM. Burial will follow at Witness Park in Lititz.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Miracle Project (5870 W Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036) at https://themiracleproject.org/donate/. To send an online condolence, please visit: