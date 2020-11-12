Susan J. Wallin, age 70, of Lancaster, passed away on November 9, 2020 at Brethren Village. She was the beloved sister of Richard P. Wallin and David O. Wallin. She was born on August 31, 1950 in Eglin Air Force Base, Florida to Jane (Oakes) Wallin and Dr. Paul E. Wallin who was a Captain in the USAF.
She was a graduate of Hempfield High School and later earned an A.A. Degree from Cushing Junior College and a B.A. Degree from Elizabethtown College. She also earned an A.S. Physical Therapy Assistant Degree from Harcum Junior College and also took graduate courses from Millersville University.
Over the course of her career she worked for a wide variety of organizations in Lancaster County performing physical therapy for patients ranging from special needs children to seniors.
She attended Victory church in Lititz and in her spare time, was noted for her unique silk flower arrangements.
Susan received Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at the Way in Barn in Leola back in the early 70's. She had a lifelong battle with cerebral palsy, but she did not let her disabilities slow her down. Susan was an example to many with her determination and faith in God. She had the Word of God as her strength and on her death bed, Susan was quoting Bible verses. What an inspiration she was! She will be missed, but her memory and example will live on in our hearts.
In addition to her brothers, David and Richard Wallin, she is survived by sisters-in-laws Christina and Dawn; her nieces, Joy Huber, Meredith Steidler and Naomi Wallin; five great-nieces and nephews and many very close friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service at Grace Baptist Church, 1899 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Greg Funk officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Quarryville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: The Way Recovery Houses, 3545 Marietta Ave., Suite W., Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
