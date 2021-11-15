Susan J. Houser, daughter of the late Victor E. and Mary L. (Quickel) Bailey of York, PA, entered into Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 11, 2021, after a brief COVID illness. She was 72 years old.
She is survived by her children, Gretchen A. Houser-Benner (wife of Marc) of Mount Joy, Lancaster County, and Andrew J. Houser of Wrightsville, York County; brothers, Ronald E. Bailey (husband of Jeanne) of Lancaster County, and Barry L. Bailey of Clinton, MA; three grandchildren, Joshua Sipe, Brittany Muckel, and Donald Muckel, and two great-grandchildren, Ariana and Scarlette; and a number of nephews, nieces, cousins, an aunt, much extended family, and many friends and people who knew her and loved her.
Visitors are welcome to meet the family at Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut Street, Columbia, PA, on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 4-6 PM, followed by a service and celebration of life. For visitors concerned about attending a viewing and her COVID status, proper preparations will be made and this is now known to be a safe practice. Susan’s remains will be cremated per her wishes, and a private interment will be held on a later date at Mount Rose Cemetery in York, where she will be laid to rest with her parents and other family members who had preceded her in death.
In lieu of flowers, Susan requested that donations be sent to the donor’s favorite charity or to Zion United Methodist Church in East Prospect, PA.
