Susan J. Haldeman, 92, of Manheim, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, October 23, 2021. She was the daughter of the late David S. and Katie Greiner Hollinger, and the loving wife of the late Lloyd I. Haldeman (decd. 2016). A 1948 graduate of Elizabethtown High School, Susan went on to be a dedicated homemaker and served 18 years at JC Penney before retiring in 1992.
Serving her Lord and others was the foundation of her life, the fruit of which was evident to all who knew her. She dedicated her time to Grace Church, Lancaster, as a deaconess, with the Women’s Mission Ministry, Music Committee, Keenagers, and as a Sunday school teacher. Other volunteer activities included serving as a member of the Mastersonville Fire Company, the Manheim Historical Society, and the Pleasant View Communities Spiritual Department, where she enjoyed story writing and public speaking. But above all, giving her love and time to her beloved children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was the joy of her life.
Surviving is a daughter, Kathi Nasatka of Manheim, two sons: Larry husband of Debra Haldeman of Manheim, Mark husband of Karen Haldeman of Landisville, daughter-in-law, Deborah wife of David Wehr of Fairview, 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, three siblings: Rhoda Kilmer of Cornwall, Paul husband of Sylvia Hollinger of Willow Street, David husband of Judy Hollinger of Lititz, sister-in-law, Ranee Hollinger of Bountiful, Utah. She was preceded in death by two sons: Dale and Marlin Haldeman, son-in-law, Conrad Nasatka, and three siblings: Mary Elizabeth Crist, Alta Grosh, and James Hollinger.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Susan’s life celebration at Grace Brethren Church of Manheim, 333 East High Street, Manheim, on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family immediately following the service. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Susan’s memory to Camp Conquest, 480 Forest Road, Denver, PA 17517. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www. BuchFuneral.com.