Susan J. Davis, age 65, of Gap, passed away at her home on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was the wife of Gary A. Davis for 48 years. She was born in Havre De Grace Maryland, daughter of the late Barbara Adams Mattson.
Susan was an office manager at the Lancaster City District Court for 28 years. She was a graduate of Pequea Valley High School, class of 1972. Susan enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and going to the beach.
Surviving besides her husband are 2 sons; Michael husband of Sandy Seymour Davis of Gap and Billy Davis at home, 4 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother David Mattson.
A graveside service will take place at the Limeville Methodist Cemetery, 5783 Limeville Road, Gap, on Tuesday, April 28th at 1 p.m.. Please omit flowers. shiveryfuneralhome.com
