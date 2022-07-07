Susan H. Scott, 84, of New Holland, PA, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022 at the Garden Spot Village in New Holland, PA. She was the beloved wife of Edward E. Scott with whom she shared 48 years of marriage. Born in Middletown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Kohr Eebersole and Sueie Hess Ebersole.
Susan was a 1956 graduate of the MS Hershey JR/SR High School. She later continued her education at the Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing receiving a degree in nursing in 1960.
She is survived, in addition to her husband, by one son John E. Scott of Lancaster, one grandson Russell Eaton Scott, 11 siblings; Rhoda Atzeff of Lancaster, Gabriel Ebersole of Lancaster, David Ebersole of Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA, Martha Nardacci of Lancaster, Grace Leaman of Leola, Sarah Ebersole of Mountville, PA, Miriam Kennell of Eureka, ILL., Henry Ebersole of Gainesville, FL., Daniel Ebersole of Lancaster, Paul Ebersole of Lancaster and Elizabeth Flowers of Mt. Joy and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 2:00 PM at The Chapel at Garden Spot Village, 433 S Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557 with visitation from 1:00 PM to the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund at the above address.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg.