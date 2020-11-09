Susan H. (Martin) Zimmerman, age 74, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Raymond G. Zimmerman, who died January 23, 2014.
Born in Lancaster County, PA, on May 6, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Harvey W. and Lydia (Huber) Martin. She was a member of the Richland Mennonite Church.
She is survived by her children: Charles R., husband of Susan M. (Weaver), of Myerstown, PA; Cynthia F., wife of Gerald H. Zimmerman, of Newmanstown, PA; Barbara S., wife of Mark P. Auker, Harrison, AR; Kathleen J., wife of Earl R. Horning, Myerstown, PA; 21 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Phyllis Ann, and a sister, Anna Mary Kreider.
She is also survived by her sisters, Alta (David Schwartz) of Louisa, VA, and Esther (James Bange) of Olar, SC.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 10 AM at Richland Mennonite Church, 399 North Race Street, Richland, PA 17087. Viewing will be on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Richland Mennonite Church from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements.
