Susan H. Burgess, 78, of Stevens, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital, Ephrata.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Harold J. and Marie M. (Müller) Swoyer, and the wife of the late George P. Burgess, Jr., with whom she shared 40 years of marriage.
Susan enjoyed working in her ceramic studio, Cocalico Creek Ceramics, alongside her husband. She was a true artist in her craft.
Susan worked at Weavers Market and loved interacting with the customers that would come through her line on a daily basis.
Susan is survived by 2 sons, Ronald Williams of Philadelphia, and Gregory, husband of Stephanie (Marino) Burgess of Stevens; and 3 grandchildren, Roxanne (Williams) Gonzalez, Brooke Williams, and Noah Burgess; and 3 great-grandchildren. As well as nephews: Scott, Wesley, and Christopher Jack.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son, Jeffrey B. Williams in 2018 and sister, Helene L. Jack in 2020.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Susan's memory may be made to American Cancer Society-Lanc. Co. Unit, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
