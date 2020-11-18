Susan G. Pinker, 64, of Kirkwood passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Hospice-Mount Joy. Born in Bucks County, PA, she was the loving wife of Harry E. Pinker for 48 years.
Besides her family, Sue enjoyed gardening, reading, the beach, and traveling to distant locations deep sea fishing with her husband and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Pinker of Quarryville, her son, Harry E. Pinker, Jr. and his wife, Kim of Kirkwood, and three grandchildren, Kurt Pinker and Drew and Mia Wagner.
In lieu of flowers the family requests those who wish make a donation to Hospice - Mount Joy, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com