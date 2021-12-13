Susan G. Kauffman, age 54, of Quarryville, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of Brian G. Kauffman for over 27 years. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of William E. and Joanne M. Pollock Good of Gap. Susan was a member of the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church and worked in the Kinzers and Paradise Post Office for 28 years where she loved serving her customers. She enjoyed collecting anything Goofy-related and doing Sudoku. Every evening she was home, you could catch her watching M. A. S. H. and/or game shows. In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by a daughter, Sara M. Kauffman and 3 siblings: Donna wife of Brian Norris of Atglen, Karen wife of Brian Hall of Gap, William "Bill" husband of Bobbie Jo Good of Quarryville.
There will be a private interment in the Middle Octorara Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
