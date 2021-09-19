Susan Frances Kessler Danforth, 90, of Willow Valley Communities, Lancaster, and formerly of Strasburg Township, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charlotte W. Shaw and State Senator Edward J. Kessler. She was the wife of Theodore S. Danforth, who passed away May 1989.
Sue was a 1947 graduate of Manheim Township High School. She attended Oberlin College in Ohio for three years, where she met her husband and returned to Lancaster to be married when he entered law school. After her children were all in school, she worked as a reading support tutor for the Lampeter-Strasburg School District. She was then employed for 35 years by MidPenn Legal Services and retired in 2011 as a paralegal and coordinator of the Bar Association's Volunteer Attorney Program. The Lancaster Bar Association established the Susan K. Danforth Award for law firms, honoring their pro bono contributions. In 1986 she was a nominee for the Jefferson Award, and in 2010 received the Pennsylvania Legal Aid Network Excellence Award for her many years of service.
Sue was a lifelong lover and rescuer of farm, domestic, and wild animals and shared her later life with many cats. She was a tireless advocate for people in need as well. Her home was open to all and a haven for many. She was a volunteer at the Strasburg Heritage Society summer event, as well as a founding member of the Strasburg Swimming and Recreation Association, and served on the school district's PTAs. For many years, she was a director of the West Lampeter Community Fair and chaired the children's pet show committee. She loved Halloween, courted trick-or-treaters, and marched in the annual Strasburg parade until she could no longer walk the route. She grew beautiful perennial flowers and was an enthusiastic and excellent cook, who loved Mexican food and Latin music. Always an athlete by nature, she enjoyed aerobic dance classes into her 70s. She and her family treasured vacations in Rehoboth Beach, DE, and especially in Little Compton, RI, where she had family ties dating back centuries. She was defined by her non-judgmental character and unfailing sense of humor.
Sue is survived by her five children, Teresa Danforth wife of Eric Rathey of Lampeter, Georgia Townsend partner of Ronald Madar of Columbia, Theodore Danforth, Jr. husband of Andrea Stevens of North Yarmouth ME, Holly Vugia wife of Duc of Orinda, CA, and Laurel Hershey of Coudersport; ten grandchildren, Toni Vought, Zachary Hershey, Matthew Danforth, Benjamin Danforth, Madeline Rathey, Sabrina Feeley, Mai-Lan Vugia, Alexander Hershey, Tai Vugia, and Azhar Danforth; seven great-grandchildren; her sister Hester Wheelon of Greenville, SC, as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and her last companion cat Gary. In addition to her husband, Susan was preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte Briggs and her son-in-law, Philip Hershey.
The family would like to thank Sue's caregivers and friends at the Manor and the Glen at Willow Valley for their years of devoted attention. Special gratitude for her buddy Reggie. The family also thanks the staff of the LGH Orthopedic wing for their medically exceptional and tender care in her last days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Raven Ridge Wildlife Center, P. O. Box 38, Washington Boro, PA 17582, http://ravenridgewildlifecenter.org, or the charity of your choice.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Bachman Snyder Funeral Home, 7 S. Decatur Street, Strasburg, PA 17579. Family and friends will be received from 10AM until the time of service. Due to the COVID pandemic, the family requests that all those in attendance wear masks. Interment will be private.
The funeral service will be Livestreamed and a link will appear shortly before 11:00 AM on Friday, October 1st on the Charles F. Snyder obituary page, where you can also leave the family online condolences. BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644