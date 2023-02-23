Susan Fisher Stoltzfus, age 90, of 31 S. Harvest Road, passed peacefully on to her heavenly home on the evening of February 21, 2023. Born in Ronks, PA on July 23, 1932, she was the daughter of Amos H. and Naomi Lapp Fisher, and the wife of the late Gideon K. Stoltzfus who passed away in 2004.
Susan loved the Lord from an early age. She was a creative homemaker, an avid gardener, an excellent quilter and seamstress and a lover of flowers. From 1971, she and Gideon owned and operated the Orchard Inn of Bird-in-Hand, where they welcomed guests from around the world. Her hospitality extended to countless foreign exchange students who stayed with the family for various periods. Susan was blessed to enjoy years of travel with her husband and family - to the Middle East, Japan, Europe, Central and South America, New Zealand and Australia as well as extensive domestic excursions. She loved beauty in all its forms.
Surviving are four children: Martha, wife of Ervin Barkman, Bird-in-Hand, Mahlon, husband of June Schrock, Gordonville, Myron, Lancaster, Freiman, Lancaster, and sons-in-law Dean Good of Avon Lake, OH, Ammon Stoltzfus of Bird-in-Hand, ten grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and five step grandchildren.
She is also survived by three siblings: Steve Fisher, Rawlinsville, John Fisher, Hawaii, and Lydia Blank of Narvon.
She was preceded in death by two daughters: Freida Stoltzfus and Grace Good, as well as grandson Brent Stoltzfus, great-grandson Kenny Yoder, step granddaughter Tia Stoltzfus, and eleven siblings.
A viewing will be held at the Weavertown Amish-Mennonite Church on Church Rd. in Bird-in-Hand on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 5-8 PM, and a service will be held at the same location at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 25, with a private burial at 9:30 AM preceding the service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
