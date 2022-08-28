Susan E. Weitzel, 71, of Denver, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at home.
She was born and raised in Hornell, New York, to the late Herbert and Jean (Lawrence) Jones and was the wife of R. Michael "Mike" Weitzel with whom she shared 30 years of marriage.
She was a volunteer with Adamstown VFW Ladies Auxiliary where she served as Treasurer. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Niagara Falls, shopping, and the Golden Oldies. She was an animal lover and enjoyed spending time with her cats and dogs.
A graduate of Ephrata High School Class of '69, Susan worked in customer service and as credit manager for Bollman Hat Co. for 47 years prior to her retirement.
In addition to her husband, Susan is survived by a daughter, Stephanie McKinney, a son, Shawn McKinney, a grandson, Chase Brumbach, a great-grandson, Logan Brumbach, a sister, Beth Shivers and a brother, Richard Jones.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Susan's memory may be made to Lebanon County Humane Society, 150 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067.
Susan's love language was "doing for others."
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
