Susan E. Nolt, 67, of Ephrata, passed away unexpectedly on October 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in York, PA she was the daughter of Geraldine L. (Adams) Crowl and the late Laverne C. Crowl. She recently celebrated her 43rd wedding anniversary to the love of her life, J. Marlan Nolt.
Sue learned early in her life that she was a natural flutist. She graduated from Indiana University of PA with a Bachelor's Degree in Music Education. Throughout her life she taught private lessons to students, played for church services as well as countless weddings. Most important to Sue was her family. Being a mother was something that she cherished more than anything. She made sure to be very involved in all of her children's activities and schooling. She also enjoyed traveling. In particular her favorite destination was Aruba, where she and Marlan traveled a few times. She attended LCBC Church. She will also be remembered for her 20+ years working for Randstad Professionals.
Her spirit will live on in her husband, children; Randy Nolt, husband of Paige, of Scottsville, VA and Kristin Nolt of Cockeysville, MD, her grandson, Garrett, who affectionately referred to her as "Grammy", and her sister, Sandra Brode, of Bedford, PA. She was preceded in passing by her father.
A casual gathering will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 on the South Lawn of the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, from 11AM-1PM. Due to the current pandemic please be mindful of wearing a mask and social distancing for the gathering. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions in Sue's name be made to a charity of your choosing. In Sue's true nature, she chose to participate to the Gift of Life program, to assist others in the most selfless capacity.
