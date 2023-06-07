Susan E. Bambrick (Dale), 72, of Lancaster, PA, passed away at Homestead Village on Monday, June 5, 2023. She was born in Lancaster, PA, the daughter of the late William E. and Helen (Muschert) Dale. Her husband, Harry W. Bambrick, passed away January 5, 2013.
Susan worked in the cafeteria at Sacred Heart Catholic School and in the office at Raub Supply. She was a member of Military Mom's Assoc.
Surviving is her son, Ron Bambrick; her granddaughter, Ashley Erickson; and her sister, Carol Bippus. She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Dale.
The family will receive friends at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. then proceed to St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery, Ranck Mill Avenue & Grofftown Road, Lancaster, PA 17602 for a Graveside Service at 11:15 a.m.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Military Mom's Assn., MOPS International, Inc., 2370 South Trenton Way, Denver, CO 80231-3822.
Please visit Susan's Memorial Page at