Susan Duckett, 80, of Lititz, died peacefully, Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Lancaster Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Lancaster. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Mary Duckett. Susan was a fine artist in oil paint. Surviving are three brothers Alex, Thomas, and William Duckett; and a close friend Carolyn Hazell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Jennifer and a brother, John.
